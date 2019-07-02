Baseball Prospectus' annual projections are out, and Cardinals fans will probably like the forecast for the 2019 season.

The PECOTA (Player Empirical Comparison Optimization Test Algorithm) projections, which have been done since 2003, have St. Louis finishing with 86 wins, and a berth in the NL wild-card game against Washington.

Baseball Prospectus thinks the Mets, Brewers, Dodgers,Yankees, Indians and Astros will claim division titles, with Boston and Tampa Bay meeting up in the AL wild-card game.

In the NL Central, the PECOTA projections have it as a tight race once again.

The projection thinks the Brewers will finish three games ahead of the Cardinals with 89 wins and has the Cubs four games behind the Redbirds with 82 wins.

Last year, the projections thought the Cardinals would wind up with 85 wins and a berth in the wild-card game.

St. Louis ended up besting that win total, finishing with 88 victories but fell short of the playoffs for the third straight year.