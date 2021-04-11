Former Cardinals Boyer, Allen, Kaat and Maris up for Hall of Fame consideration

Some former Cardinals could get their plaques in Cooperstown next year thanks to the Golden Days Era Committee

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals could be getting some new Hall of Famers in 2022.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Friday that former Cardinals Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Jim Kaat and Roger Maris are up for election on the Golden Days Era ballot.

The Golden Days Era committee recognizes players from 1950 to 1969.

Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the 16-member committee will be elected.

Kaat is the only former Cardinals up for induction who is still alive of those nominated.

Allen spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, but played for the Cardinals in 1970 where he was an All-Star, hitting 34 home runs and driving in 101 runs.

Ken Boyer was the Cardinals' captain and played third base for the team from 1955 to 1965. Boyer was the National League MVP in 1964 and his No. 14 is retired by the team.

The 10-person ballots that will be considered by the Early Baseball Era Committee and the Golden Days Era Committee have been announced.



These Era Committees will both meet on Dec. 5, with the results set to be announced that night at 8 p.m. ET.https://t.co/ExJHYHMDZW pic.twitter.com/Mf5drVFUwI — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 5, 2021

Kaat pitched 25 years in the Majors, finishing his career in St. Louis from 1980-1983. He won 283 games in his career, held a 3.45 ERA won 16 Gold Gloves and won the 1982 World Series with the Cardinals.

Roger Maris is most famous for his exploits in New York where he broke Babe Ruth's single-season home run record in 1961. He played for the Cardinals in the last two seasons of his career in 1967 and 1968, and hit .258 while driving in 100 runs as a Cardinal.

Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Danny Murtaugh, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills are the other candidates on the Golden Days Era ballot.

A number of Early Baseball Era candidates are up for induction as well including Kansas City baseball legend Buck O'Neil and George Scales, who played for the St. Louis Stars in the Negro Leagues.

The results of the vote will be announced live on MLB Network at 5 p.m. central time on Sunday, Dec. 5.