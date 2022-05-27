Goldschmidt gets single in second, homer in eighth, Brewers beat Cardinals

Dakota Hudson will get the start on Friday night in the second game of the series.

ST. LOUIS — Thursday’s Game Report: Brewers 4, Cardinals 3

Andrew McCutchen has been a pain in Adam Wainwright’s side since 2009 and that was true again on Thursday night.

McCutchen singled with two outs in the first inning and later scored, then drove in a run with another single in the fourth inning to help the Brewers win the opener of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The two hits increased McCutchen’s career total to 22 against Wainwright, only one fewer than Aramis Ramirez, who has the most hits, 23, against Wainwright in his career. McCutchen raised his career average against Wainwright to .314. The only batter Wainwright has faced more often in his career is Ryan Braun.

The RBI was the 11th for McCutchen all-time against Wainwright, tying for the most he has allowed any one hitter.

It wasn’t just McCutchen who had success against Wainwright in this game as he allowed two runs in the first, one in the second and one in the fourth, giving up 10 hits before coming out of the game after the fifth inning.

Here’s how the game broke down:

At the plate: Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 31 consecutive games with a walk in the first, a single in the second and his eighth homer of the year in the eighth, pulling the Cardinals within one run. During his streak Goldschmidt has a .451 average with six homers, 23 RBIs and 13 runs scored. It equals the second longest streak of his career, behind a 19-game streak in 2013 … Tommy Edman had three hits, including a double in the two-run first inning that featured an RBI single by Albert Pujols and a sacrifice fly from Juan Yepez … The Cardinals did not have a hit between Goldschmidt’s second inning single and his home run in the eighth, a span of 17 batters with only two runners reaching on walks … Edman’s leadoff single in the ninth was only their second hit against Josh Hader in 23 at-bats since the start of last year. He went to second when Nolan Arenado walked, but the threat died when Pujols fouled out and Yepez popped out … The Cardinals had seven foul ball pop outs in the game … They fell to 0-19 this season when trailing after eight innings.

On the mound: Wainwright needed 100 pitches to get 15 outs, giving up at least one baserunner in every inning. One of Milwaukee’s runs was unearned because of an error by Edmundo Sosa … Andre Pallante worked three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, before Giovanny Gallegos worked a 1-2-3 ninth.

Key stat: Yadier Molina had not drawn a walk so far this season in 92 at-bats coming into the game and then walked twice. Dating back to the end of last season he had drawn only one walk in his previous 148 at-bats.

Worth noting: Jordan Hicks was placed on the injured list because of a right forearm strain and be out at least 15 days. A decision on whether he will remain in the rotation or move to the bullpen when he returns will be based on the team’s needs at the time. The Cardinals will need a starter for Monday to replace Hicks and it could be Jake Woodford, recalled from Memphis on Friday, unless he is needed in relief this weekend … Jack Flaherty threw 25 pitches of live batting practice to Lars Nootbaar and Ivan Herrera in the latest step in his process of returning to the rotation … Kodi Whitley also was recalled from Memphis while Junior Fernandez was optioned to the Triple A club … With Molina back, Ivan Herrera also returned to Memphis … It was the 313th start for the Wainwright-Molina battery as they got one game closer to the all-time record … Former Cardinal Matt Carpenter, released from his Triple A contract with the Rangers last year, signed with the Yankees and made his debut on Thursday night, going 0-of-2 with a walk and also was hit by a pitch.

Looking ahead: Dakota Hudson will get the start on Friday night in the second game of the series.