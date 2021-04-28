x
'Face is still there' | Bryce Harper says he's alright after being hit in face by 97-mile-per-hour Genesis Cabrera fastball

"Everything came back good. CT, that kind of stuff. Face is still there. So, we're all good. See you guys soon," Harper said
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS — There was a scary moment at Busch Stadium in Wednesday night's game between the Cardinals and Phillies.

In the sixth inning, Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera had a 97-mile-per-hour fastball get away from him and hit Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper in the face.

Harper fell to the ground and looked to have blood around his nose area. He was removed from the game.

Cabrera hit the next batter, Didi Gregorius, as well which incited Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi to come to the defense of his batters. Both benches were warned, Girardi stayed on the field talking to umpires and appearing to yell out at Cabrera as well before the manager was thrown out.

Cabrera was not ejected but was removed once he faced the minimum three batters now required by MLB.

Harper did share a message after the game that he had been taken to the hospital, but that everything had come out "good".

"What up everybody, Bryce Harper here. Everything feels good. Everything came back good. CT, that kind of stuff. Face is still there. So, we're all good. See you guys soon," Harper said on Instagram and the Phillies shared on Twitter.

The Phillies went on to win the game 5-3. The two teams will complete the series on Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

In a post-game Zoom, Cabrera apologized through a translator for the pitch that hit Harper in the face.

