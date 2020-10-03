ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced the 2020 Budweiser Ballpark Pass is now on sale.

The ticket subscription service gives fans the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals games as they want, excluding Opening Day, for $29.99 a month.

Each game, Budweiser Ballpark Pass subscribers will receive a standing room ticket to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark app.

With a standing room ticket, fans can enjoy the game, pregame activities and ballpark atmosphere from various social gathering spots inside Busch Stadium, according to a press release.

Fans coming into the stadium with a digital standing room ticket are eligible to receive promotional giveaway items at the gate for each game.

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass will automatically renew each month for customers who purchase the pass. For more information, click here.

