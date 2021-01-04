A new fan experience coming to Busch Stadium ahead of home opener

The Cardinals are celebrating the 10- and 15-year anniversaries of World Series-winning teams this year

ST. LOUIS — Cardinal Nation will have a better fan experience this season at the ballpark, but there are changes both temporary and permanent.

Some of the changes are to keep fans safe during the pandemic, other changes will enhance the fan experience according to a Cardinals spokesperson.

Starting this season, only e-tickets will be sold.

“What you have to do is download the MLB ballpark app,” Dan Farrell, VP Sales & Marketing said. “Once you have the app, create an account and that's how you will receive your tickets. Once you do that it's very easy to manage your tickets, forward them to friends and family.”

Other changes include:

Temporary:

No bags

No walking vendors

masks and social distancing guidelines

Permanent:

electronic tickets

cashless stadium

This season the Cardinals are celebrating two historic teams: 2011 (10 years) & 2006 (15 years) World Series Champions. You can relive the great memories in the Cardinals Museum.

“Hard to believe it's been 10 years,” Brian Finch, team historian said. “But we will have over 50 artifacts in the Cardinal’s Museum celebrating this incredible and historic World Series Championship run. This ball is the ball that David Freese hit into that batter's eye behind us there to win game 6 of the 2011 World Series.”

Across the street, many fans haven’t experienced Ballpark Village since they $260 million expansion was completed.