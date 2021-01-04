The return of fans brings several new changes to Busch Stadium (photos)

The COVID-19 pandemic has led the Cardinals to institute several new changes at the ballpark

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing to welcome fans back inside Busch Stadium for the first time in nearly 550 days.

Upon their return, fans can expect some changes at the ballpark. The Cardinals on Wednesday unveiled new features and protocols at Busch Stadium ahead of the upcoming season, which begins Thursday in Cincinnati against the Reds. The Cardinals will play their home opener at 3:15 p.m. on April 8 versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which kept fans out of Busch Stadium for the entirety of its shortened 2020 season, has led the Cardinals to institute several new changes at the ballpark for the upcoming season. Namely, the Cardinals will begin the season at 32% capacity inside Busch Stadium with nearly 15,000 fans able to attend each game.

“We’re so excited to welcome guests back. It was such a weird experience last year with no one here, just the players,” said Matt Gifford, vice president of stadium operations.

Fans attending Cardinals games will be required to wear face masks at all times except for when they are actively eating or drinking. Several other new safety measures are being implemented for the upcoming season, including mobile-only ticketing, cashless transactions throughout the stadium (no cash), designated entry gates and a prohibition on bringing bags inside the stadium.

Gifford said the Cardinals have also upgraded the stadium’s metal detectors to allow fans to keep items in their pockets as they go through security and hopefully limit their time entering the stadium.

“We’re hoping that’s a very quick process to get in the stadium,” he said.