Longtime Busch Stadium employee starting her 34th season with the Cardinals

Tammi Rohman's day job is principal at a local elementary school.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are hiring, especially for Busch Stadium seasonal jobs in anticipation of the home opener on Thursday afternoon.

Tammi Rohman’s job is definitely not open, however. That’s been true for whatever position she held at Busch Stadium for more than 3 decades.

“It’s just a world-class organization,” said Rohman. She recounted some of the highlights of her career.

“It’s definitely been a unique experience,” she said. “I worked with the FBI during the All-Star Game. I believe that was in 2009, when President Obama was in town. Another time, in 2004, I believe President George Bush came to one of our Opening Days, and again, I worked with the FBI.”

Usher, ticket-taker, supervisor, manager – those are just some of Tammi Rohman’s job titles in the ballpark known as Busch Stadium.

“Over the years I have acquired quite a few things,” she said.

“I have my NLCS ring, my World Series ring, my watch from one of the play-offs. I’ve kept all my lapel pins and my badges. Each of the lapel pins means something.”

Rohman displayed her wares in the teachers’ lounge at St. Monica Catholic School, where her day job is principal. She spread out her pins, badges, name tags and lanyards, covering a large table.

“I’m working on my doctoral degree in educational leadership,” she said.

Her night job qualifies Rohman for a master’s degree in ballpark hospitality.

“You could be dealing with problems, whether it be heat-related or guest disturbances, or whatever,” she said. “You’ve got to be ready to be on board for those things because they will all happen, and they will all happen in one night.”

Rohman’s job has put her in position to meet Cardinal royalty.

“I was part of Ozzie Smith’s final walk around the stadium,” she said, “and at the 100th year celebration I was at Auggie Busch’s table serving as a guard.”

Rohman’s experience has also given her access to some four-legged creatures she holds in high regard.

“One of my favorite things is Opening Day when they bring those Clydesdales out,” she said. “I always try to be in the stands to see them. I call them my babies."

Officials with the Cardinals say they are actively accepting applications for usher and event attendant positions.

Click here to learn more about open positions at Busch Stadium.