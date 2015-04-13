Busch Stadium named 'most veggie-friendly venue,' report says

Enterprise Center ranked 12th for stadiums with the worst-reviewed food.

ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, was recently named the "most veggie-friendly venue," according to Betting.com

The website analyzed over 100,000 reviews from all major sports stadiums in the U.S. to compile a list of the "Top US Sports Stadiums for Food."

Busch Stadium topped the list as the most veggie-friendly Major League Baseball venue. The stadium offers over 30 menu items for vegetarians and vegans.

Mission Taco Joint, which opened at Busch Stadium in March 2023, serves one of the meat-free options with "The Vegan Soft Taco." The item features vegan mince, taco sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo and vegan cheese.

According to Betting.com, Busch Stadium has about 44% of its offering available without meat. Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, comes in second with 40% of vegetarian options.

Overall, Busch Stadium ranked 14th for stadiums with the best-reviewed food. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, took the top spot.

Enterprise Center also was featured in the analysis, but not for the best-reviewed food.

The home of the St. Louis Blues ranked 12th for stadiums with the worst-reviewed food. FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, ranked the worst in that category.

View the full report from Betting.com here.