Cardinal 2022 Season schedule changes are here

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals announced some changes to the 2022 Season schedule Wednesday afternoon, including a three-day extension of the regular season.

The changes reschedule five Cardinals away games, but the team’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7, remains unchanged. First pitch will be 3:15 p.m.

The five rescheduled road games were originally planned for March 31-April 6. The final day of the season is now scheduled for Oct. 5.

"The Cardinals originally scheduled three-game series at Pittsburgh on March 31-April 3 will now take place during the additional three days of the MLB regular season," a message from the Cardinals said.

Those games will take place Oct. 3-5 at 5:35 p.m. The Oct. 5 game time will be determined later.

"The Cardinals originally scheduled two-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on April 4-6 will be made up as split-doubleheaders on two previously scheduled Cubs road dates," a release from the team said. "The first on Saturday, June 4, at 12:20 p.m. and the second on Tuesday, August 23, at 1:20 p.m."

Start times for Cardinals home games against the Pirates on April 11 and Oct. 2 have been rescheduled for 1:15 p.m. Those games were originally scheduled to begin 6:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., respectively.

An updated 2022 regular season schedule can be viewed at cardinals.com/schedule