ST. LOUIS — Do you want to see the Cardinals on Opening Day or catch a weekend game against the Yankees or Cubs? You have another chance to get your tickets this week.

The Cardinals are having one-day sales on ticket flex packs this week so you can bundle these high-demand games with others throughout the season.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can order premium ticket packs. Fans can pick from a list of these five games:

vs. Yankees, Friday, July 17

vs. Yankees, Saturday, July 18

vs. Cubs, Friday, July 24

vs. Cubs, Saturday, July 25

vs. Cubs, Saturday, September 12

and add a minimum of any two additional 2020 games.

Then, on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can get your hands on Opening Day tickets. For the Opening Day pack, you get a ticket to the Cardinals matchup with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, April 2, and tickets to at least two other regular-season games.

Both packs are limited to eight per customer.

For more information about the one-day sales, go to Cardinals.com/flexpacks.

If you want to get your Opening Day tickets now, you can get tickets for Opening Day by purchasing a Full Season plan, a Half Season plan or the 10-game Opening Day Pack.

Tickets to the Cubs and Yankees series are included in a number of the five-game packs already on sale.

To see all the available packs, head to Cardinals.com/tickets.

