Cardinals 15th straight win means new franchise record

ST. LOUIS — The 2021 St. Louis Cardinals are in the history books! The team's victory against the Chicago Cubs Saturday afternoon puts them at 15 in a row, which is a new franchise record.
The 2021 Cardinals haven't lost a game since Sept. 10, and are 18-6 so far in the month.
The team's historic streak has surged them into the driver's seat in the race for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.
Longest Cardinals win streaks
14 games - 1935
The streak started July 2 and ended July 18. Dizzy Dean pitched one game of the Independence Day doubleheader versus the Chicago Cubs.
13 games - 2021
The current streak comes after the Cardinals had a tumultuous summer, often dipping below .500.
12 games - 1982
The 1982 streak lineup included Ozzie Smith. The Cards faced Pete Rose and the Philadelphia Phillies.
12 games - 1943
Stan Musial and the Cardinals faced the Phillies, Boston Braves, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.
11 games - 2001
The Cardinals had 93 wins this season, but Barry Bonds did overtake Mark McGwire's single-season home run record. The Arizona Diamondbacks went on to win the World Series.
11 games - 1941
The Cardinals faced the Cincinnati Reds, Cubs, Pirates, and Brooklyn Dodgers. The May 26 game versus the Cubs was an exciting back and forth showdown with the Cardinals getting two runs in the 11th inning to win at home, 12-11.