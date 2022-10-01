Cardinals release 2022 theme night schedule

The Cardinals added four new theme nights in 2022, including St. Louis CITY SC Night, Friends Night, WWE Night and Shakespeare Night.

ST. LOUIS — Even though we're still a little unsure when we might see baseball return due to the ongoing lockout, the Cardinals are getting ready for some special nights at Busch Stadium.

The team released the 2022 lineup of theme ticket dates on Monday.

There will be more than 30 different theme nights at Busch Stadium in 2022. Among them are Teachers Night, Boy Band Night, Blues Night, Fiesta Cardenales, African American Heritage Day, Pride Night, Star Wars Night, Margaritaville Night and Military Appreciation Night.

The Cardinals also added four new theme nights in 2022, including St. Louis CITY SC Night, Friends Night, WWE Night and Shakespeare Night.

The Cardinals said that additional theme nights will be announced ahead of the 2022 season.

👀 The first theme you spot is the Theme Night you will attend!



... Or, you can come to all of our 2022 Theme Nights ON SALE NOW 👉 https://t.co/ERNa0TYm1x pic.twitter.com/5Zp3emgXbd — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 24, 2022

Theme night tickets are different than normal promotional nights at Busch Stadium and require a special ticket to receive the giveaway. There are often accompanying musical acts and in-ballpark events for each particular theme night.

For a current list of Cardinals theme nights for the 2022 season and to buy tickets, you can click here.