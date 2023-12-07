Cardinals 2024 schedule released

The St. Louis Cardinals will start with a west coast road trip and host the Marlins on April 4 at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — If you are already looking ahead to next baseball season, you can now find out when and where the St. Louis Cardinals will be playing.

Major League Baseball took advantage of a rare off day during the season to announce the 2024 schedules for all 30 teams Thursday. The Cardinals will open the season with road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (March 28-31) and San Diego Padres (April 1-3) before hosting the Miami Marlins for the home opener on April 4.

Some other home series that are expected to be high-interest include:

A weekend series against the Chicago Cubs on May 24-26 and July 12-14.

A weekend series against the Boston Red Sox from May 17-19.

And a nine-game homestand from June 22-30.

The nine-game homestand follows the Cardinals' matchup with the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The field has hosted the likes of Babe Ruth, Stan Musial and Hank Aaron over the years, but its most notable player is likely a 17-year-old Willie Mays, who played for the Black Barons in 1948.

The Cardinals will not play an international series this season, but MLB is planning four international series.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Red Sox with play a spring training series in the Dominican Republic, the Dodgers and Padres will play a series in Seoul, South Korea, the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City and the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play in London.