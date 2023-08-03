Cardinals celebrate 314 Day with ticket flash sale

The 12-hour ticket sale will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced a special ticket flash sale in honor of "314 Day" on Tuesday.

Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday through Thursday games throughout the month of April for $3.14.

The sale will include matchups with the Atlanta Braves (April 3-5), Pittsburgh Pirates (April 13) and Arizona Diamondbacks (April 17-19).

Limited "314 Day" tickets will be available for purchase and will be available while supplies last. Tickets will be limited to eight per person, per game.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Cardinals website or via phone at 314-345-9000.

Information on the "314 Day" deal and the games included are available on the Cardinals website here.

The Cardinals will open up the 2023 season at Busch Stadium on March 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Find the team's full schedule and where to buy tickets here.