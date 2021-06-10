Cardinals activate DeJong for Chicago series, send Nogowski back to Memphis

In 35 games this season DeJong is hitting .177 with seven home runs and 17 RBI

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are getting their starting shortstop back ahead of a big weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.

The team announced on Thursday that shortstop Paul DeJong is being activated off the 10-day Injured List and will be active for the weekend series at Wrigley Field.

First baseman/outfielder John Nogowski was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.

In 35 games this season DeJong is hitting .177 with seven home runs and 17 RBI. He was on the IL with a rib injury suffered after being hit by a pitch.

The Cardinals are currently in third place in the National League Central Division, three games behind first-place Milwaukee.

