Cardinals activate DeJong for Chicago series, send Nogowski back to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are getting their starting shortstop back ahead of a big weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.
The team announced on Thursday that shortstop Paul DeJong is being activated off the 10-day Injured List and will be active for the weekend series at Wrigley Field.
First baseman/outfielder John Nogowski was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.
In 35 games this season DeJong is hitting .177 with seven home runs and 17 RBI. He was on the IL with a rib injury suffered after being hit by a pitch.
The Cardinals are currently in third place in the National League Central Division, three games behind first-place Milwaukee.