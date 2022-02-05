Cardinals place ace Adam Wainwright on IL after positive COVID test

"... I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we're hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking of me!," Wainwright tweeted.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — The Cardinals have a new COVID absence to deal with, while on their road trip in San Francisco.

On Friday, the Cardinals placed starter Adam Wainwright on the injured list and returned starter Steven Matz from the bereavement list.

On Twitter, Wainwright announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Just so everyone knows, I feel great. 100%, with zero symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we're hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking of me!," Wainwright tweeted.

Wainwright was on the COVID IL in 2021, leaving the Cardinals for a week due to contact tracing, and to help his wife and kids who were dealing with the virus.

Just so everyone knows, I feel great. 100%, with zero symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we're hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking about me! — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) May 6, 2022

Wainwright's next scheduled start was on Tuesday, May 10 at Busch Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles. The Cardinals have three more games in San Francisco to wrap up their road trip, before an off day on Monday.

Wainwright, 40, has been the Cardinals' No. 1 starter in 2022 and just came off his best start of the season in a 10-0 Cardinals win in Kansas City.

RHP Adam Wainwright has been placed on the IL.



LHP Steven Matz has returned from the bereavement list. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 6, 2022

So far in 2022, Wainwright is 3-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.

Wainwright and his longtime batterymate Yadier Molina are just 15 starts from breaking the MLB record for most starts together as a pitcher/catcher battery. With their last win against the Royals, the pair moved into a tie for the most wins as a starting battery in baseball history.