Albert Pujols wins Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at ESPYs

"I'd like to thank God, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this platform to be here tonight. Muhammad Ali was an incredible man who wanted to change the world. He used his platform to make an impact to help those in need. His legacy will never be forgotten and I'm honored to accept this award. Through the help of some amazing doctors, dentists and volunteers we were able to provide in the Dominican Republic, for the whole country. Here in the United States we create programs to help kids with Down syndrome to gain their skills to be more independent. My favorite event of the year as you saw in the video, is the prom. We see these beautiful children smile, dancing, music and the red carpet. Seeing their happy face makes me realize how special life is," Pujols said.