Cardinals aren't extending alcohol sales even as games shorten

“The club will continue to monitor guest experience and game times to determine if any policy changes may be warranted,” the Cardinals said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — As some Major League Baseball teams move to lengthen the time for alcohol sales at their stadiums in response to rules that have speed up the pace of play, the Cardinals said Wednesday they don’t plan to make changes at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals said in a statement the club has “no plans to extend alcohol sales at Busch Stadium beyond the team’s current service policy of the end of the 7th inning.” However the Cardinals said they will keep watching how faster pace of play impacts operations at Busch Stadium.

“The club will continue to monitor guest experience and game times to determine if any policy changes may be warranted,” the Cardinals said.

The Associated Press reports at least four MLB teams so far have decided to lengthen beer sales until the end of the eighth inning in response to MLB’s new pace-of-play rules.