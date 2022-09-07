Cardinals promote outfield prospect Burleson, send Carlson to IL

In 109 games at Memphis, Burleson is hitting .331 with a .905 OPS, 20 home runs and 87 RBIs in 432 at-bats.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are swapping a former outfield prospect for a current one on their active roster.

The team announced on Wednesday it had placed outfielder Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain and selected outfielder Alec Burleson from Triple-A Memphis. In a corresponding move to make room for Burleson on the 40-man roster, outfielder Conner Capel was designated for assignment.

Carlson had seen his playing time dip recently, as he's been mired in a slump that's seen him hit .207 since Aug. 1. On the season, the 23-year-old outfielder is hitting .240 with a .702 OPS, eight home runs and 39 RBIs.

Burleson, 23, has been tearing up the minors this season for the Cardinals. In 109 games at Memphis, Burleson is hitting .331 with a .905 OPS, 20 home runs and 87 RBIs in 432 at-bats.

The Cardinals drafted Burleson in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

In 228 minor league games, Burleson is hitting .300 with a .842 OPS, 42 home runs and 163 RBIs.

In another move, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Cardinals reliever Junior Fernandez on waivers. Fernandez had appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals in 2022, pitching 15 and a third innings to the tune of a 2.93 ERA.