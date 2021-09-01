History in Chicago: Cardinals tie franchise record with 14th straight win

The 2021 Cardinals will try to get to 15 wins and claim the franchise record all to themselves tomorrow afternoon at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — The 2021 Cardinals earned their place in franchise history on Friday night in Chicago. On Saturday, they'll have a chance to get some history all to themselves.

With the team's 12 to 4 victory over the Cubs on Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader at Wrigley Field, the 2021 Cardinals have tied the 1935 team for the longest winning streak in franchise history at 14 in a row.

It was a home run party in Game 2 Friday night at Wrigley Field, as Tyler O'Neill hit his 31st home run of the year, a three-run shot, Lars Nootbaar hit two home runs, Pau DeJong went back-to-back with Nootbaar once and Harrison Bader added a solo shot late.

the 1935 Cardinals who pulled off that 14 game winning streak ended up finishing 96-58, but missed the playoffs, finishing second in the National League to the 100-54 Chicago Cubs.

The 2021 Cardinals haven't lost a game since Sept. 10, and are 17-6 so far in the month.

The team's historic streak has surged them into the driver's seat in the race for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

As of Friday night, the Cardinals hold a five-and-a-half game lead on the closest challenger for the second Wild Card spot.

The Cardinals will go for the all-time franchise winning streak of 15 on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Here's a look at the longest winning streaks in Cardinals franchise history:

14 games - 1935

The streak started July 2 and ended July 18. Dizzy Dean pitched one game of the Independence Day doubleheader versus the Chicago Cubs.

13 games - 2021

The current streak comes after the Cardinals had a tumultuous summer, often dipping below .500.

12 games - 1982

The 1982 streak lineup included Ozzie Smith. The Cards faced Pete Rose and the Philadelphia Phillies.

12 games - 1943

Stan Musial and the Cardinals faced the Phillies, Boston Braves, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.

11 games - 2001

The Cardinals had 93 wins this season, but Barry Bonds did overtake Mark McGwire's single-season home run record. The Arizona Diamondbacks went on to win the World Series.

11 games - 1941

The Cardinals faced the Cincinnati Reds, Cubs, Pirates, and Brooklyn Dodgers. The May 26 game versus the Cubs was an exciting back and forth showdown with the Cardinals getting two runs in the 11th inning to win at home, 12-11.