Former Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller announces retirement

ST. LOUIS — After a whirlwind 16-season career, former Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller has announced his retirement.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Goold was the first to break the news, with Miller's agency also confirming via Twitter.

Miller, 36, pitched for seven teams from 2006 to 2021, finishing his career with the Cardinals.

He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft by the Marlins, and went on to be a pivotal trade between the Marlins and Detroit Tigers, that sent future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera to Detroit.

In St. Louis from 2019-2021, Miller had a 4.34 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 103.2 innings pitched. For his career, Miller had a 4.03 ERA, 63 saves and was a 2-time All-Star.

Andrew Miller officially announces his retirement today.



What an incredible ride it’s been. Thanks for trusting us to be a part of your illustrious career. We’re proud to call you a friend and client.



Miller was dominant presence in the playoffs throughout his career. In 38.2 postseason innings, Miller holds a miniscule 0.93 ERA with 54 strikeouts. He was the ALCS MVP for Cleveland in their 2016 league championship over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Most recently, Miller was an instrumental part in negotiations between players and owners to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

"The Players Association congratulates Andrew Miller on his retirement following a decorated 16-year Major League career. Andrew's selfless, tireless and relentless advocacy on behalf of his fellow and future Players during challenging times will be as much a part of his baseball legacy as his extraordinary accomplishments on the field. His thoughtful, reasoned and pragmatic leadership earned the respect of his fellow Players in all 30 clubhouses. We wish Andrew and his family the best in what are certain to be successful future endeavors," The MLB Players' Union said in a tweet.