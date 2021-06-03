Cardinals activate Andrew Miller, designate Tyler Webb for assignment

Webb had a 13.22 ERA in 16 and a third innings this season for the Cardinals, walking nineteen and allowing 22 hits

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are swapping one lefty reliever for another.

The team announced on Thursday they had activated reliever Andrew Miller (toe) from the 10-day Injured List and in a corresponding move designated reliever Tyler Webb for assignment.

Webb had a 13.22 ERA in 16 and a third innings this season for the Cardinals, walking nineteen and allowing 22 hits. In four years with the Cardinals, Webb had a 4.57 ERA in 106 and a third innings.

In seven and a third innings this year, Miller has an 8.59 ERA, eight strikeouts and four walks.

The Cardinals begin a four-game series with the Reds on Thursday night at Busch Stadium.

We have activated LHP Andrew Miller (toe) from the 10-day IL.



LHP Tyler Webb has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/2m1lNLQV9o — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 3, 2021