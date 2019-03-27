ST. LOUIS — We are mere hours from the Cardinals kicking off their season in Milwaukee.
The Cardinals are hoping to end a three-year playoff drought, and they are breaking came with 25 guys who hope to help them accomplish that. It'll be a mix of young and old, new and familiar and plenty of guys with something to prove.
So here are your 2019 St. Louis Cardinals:
Pitchers
Starters:
- Miles Mikolas
- Jack Flaherty
- Dakota Hudson
- Michael Wacha
- Adam Wainwright
Bullpen
- John Brebbia
- John Gant
- Jordan Hicks
- Dominic Leone
- Mike Mayers
- Andrew Miller
- Alex Reyes
Catchers
- Yadier Molina
- Matt Wieters
Infielders
- Matt Carpenter
- Paul DeJong
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Yario Muñoz
- Drew Robinson
- Kolten Wong
Outfielders
- Harrison Bader
- Dexter Fowler
- José Martínez
- Tyler O’Neill
- Marcell Ozuna
The Cardinals will face the reigning NL Central champion Brewers at 1:10 Thursday. They'll play four in Milwaukee and two in Pittsburgh before heading home for the home opener on Thursday, April 4.
If you want to get to know some of the players who made the team, and a few that didn't, check out our season previews.
