ST. LOUIS — We are mere hours from the Cardinals kicking off their season in Milwaukee.

The Cardinals are hoping to end a three-year playoff drought, and they are breaking came with 25 guys who hope to help them accomplish that. It'll be a mix of young and old, new and familiar and plenty of guys with something to prove.

So here are your 2019 St. Louis Cardinals:

Pitchers

Starters:

Miles Mikolas Jack Flaherty Dakota Hudson Michael Wacha Adam Wainwright

Bullpen

John Brebbia

John Gant

Jordan Hicks

Dominic Leone

Mike Mayers

Andrew Miller

Alex Reyes

Catchers

Yadier Molina

Matt Wieters

Infielders

Matt Carpenter

Paul DeJong

Paul Goldschmidt

Yario Muñoz

Drew Robinson

Kolten Wong

Outfielders

Harrison Bader

Dexter Fowler

José Martínez

Tyler O’Neill

Marcell Ozuna

The Cardinals will face the reigning NL Central champion Brewers at 1:10 Thursday. They'll play four in Milwaukee and two in Pittsburgh before heading home for the home opener on Thursday, April 4.

If you want to get to know some of the players who made the team, and a few that didn't, check out our season previews.

