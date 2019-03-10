ATLANTA — The Cardinals have released their roster for the NLDS ahead of Game 1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
Pitchers: John Brebbia, Genesis Cabrera, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martinez, Miles Mikolas, Andrew Miller, Daniel Ponce De Leon, Adam Wainwright and Tyler Webb.
Catchers: Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters
Infielders: Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Yairo Munoz and Kolten Wong
Outfielders: Randy Arozarena, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler, Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna
The notable exclusions from this list include reliever John Gant, catcher Andrew Knizner, reliever Dominic Leone, first baseman Rangel Ravelo and outfielder Tyler O'Neill
16 of the 25 players on the roster will be experiencing postseason baseball for the first time in 2019.
Watch: Mike Shildt talks ahead of NLDS against Braves
RELATED: Kolten Wong is back for the Cardinals in the NLDS
RELATED: Cardinals Plus Podcast: Cardinals ready for Braves in NLDS
RELATED: Cardinals need Goldschmidt, Ozuna to be at their best to find October success
RELATED: Braves’ stars Acuña, Freeman healthy for Game 1 against Cardinals