Cardinals announce Stifel as first-ever uniform patch sponsor

In addition to appearing on player uniforms, the patch will also appear on all authentic jerseys produced and sold.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have their first uniform sponsor in team history.

The Cardinals announced a seven-year contract with Stifel Financial Corporation Tuesday. The deal means a patch about four inches wide and one-and-a-half inches tall will appear on all of the Cardinals' jerseys starting Tuesday night.

“We worked closely with [Stifel Chairman and CEO] Ron Kruszewski and his team at Stifel on the patch design to make sure it fit tastefully on our iconic uniform, and they even agreed to slightly modify their word mark to fit the red and blue color combination that we use for our classic ‘Birds on the Bat’ logo," Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said in a press release.

In addition to appearing on player uniforms, the patch will also appear on all authentic jerseys produced and sold. Some of those jerseys with the new patch will be available at the Cardinals team store Tuesday night.

The Cardinals are the ninth team in Major League Baseball to announce a jersey patch sponsorship since it was permitted by the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

“We at Stifel are thrilled to announce our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals,” Kruszewski said. “Both Stifel and the Cardinals have called St. Louis their home for over 130 years, sharing a vibrant hometown spirit and as well as a long legacy of success. We are delighted that baseball fans across the country will see our logo tastefully integrated into the Cardinals’ iconic uniform, and we look forward to years of both institutions building on our historic reputations for success.”

Last year, Stifel signed a five-year contract as the uniform sponsor for the St. Louis Blues.