Cardinals surrender three homers, lose for first time this spring

Adam Wainwright allowed the first home run, the second came off Aaron Brooks and the third was against Jake Walsh.

JUPITER, Fla. — The wind wasn’t blowing the Cardinals way on Wednesday.

Playing the Astros in West Palm Beach on a a day the wind was blowing 16 miles per hour and gusting, the Cardinals gave up three home runs in losing for the first time in five games this spring.

The Astros broke the game open with six runs in the eighth inning, including their third homer, to claim the 10-3 victory.

Adam Wainwright allowed the first home run, the second came off Aaron Brooks and the third was against Jake Walsh. The Cardinals had not allowed a home run in their first four games, covering 36 innings.

Other news and notes from Wednesday’s game:

High: While the Cardinals were playing in West Palm Beach, Yadier Molina was on the backfields in Jupiter, getting five at-bats in minor league games.

Low: Five of the six Houston runs in the eighth were charged to Walsh, who gave up five hits while recording only one out.

At the plate: The Cardinals put the leadoff hitter on in five consecutive innings but only were able to score in two of those innings. They were a combined 4-of-19 with runners in scoring position … Nolan Gorman was hitless in three at-bats and left seven runners on base … Edmundo Sosa had a pair of hits and an RBI while Brendan Donovan, battling for a reserve spot, drove in another run with a double … Paul Goldschmidt, Luken Baker and Ali Sanchez all each had a two-hit day and Harrison Bader contributed an RBI single.

On the mound: Wainwright worked three innings, throwing 44 pitches, in his second start of the spring. He allowed three hits and struck out three … After giving up the home run in his first inning of work, Brooks worked two scoreless innings, allowing only one hit… Nick Wittgren worked a scoreless inning, striking out two.

Off the field: Molina likely will play his first official game at some point this weekend. The Cardinals play in Jupiter on Friday and Saturday … Lefthander Packy Naughton, claimed on waivers from the Angels on Monday, arrived at the Cardinals complex … MLB and the Player’s Association have reached a tentative agreement to expand rosters from 26 to 28 players until May 1 because of the shortened spring schedule following the end of the lockout. That still must be ratified by the owners, which is expected.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals will have a camp day, with no game, on Thursday and will resume their spring schedule on Friday against the Nationals in Jupiter. Miles Mikolas is the scheduled starter.

