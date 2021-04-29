Cardinals activate Bader, send Wainwright to COVID-19 IL as 'precaution'

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals did some roster shuffling on Thursday night that could shake up the lineup and starting rotation.
The team announced they had activated outfielder Harrison Bader from the 10-Day Injured List (right elbow) and recalled right-handed reliever Kodi Whitley from the team's Alternate Training site in Sauget.
In corresponding moves the Cardinals put starter Adam Wainwright on the COVID-19 IL and moved left-handed reliever Andrew Miller (right foot, toe blister) to the IL.
Wainwright is the first player for the Cardinals put on the COVID-19 IL this season.
5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano reports the Wainwright move to the COVID-19 IL is precautionary.
"Adam Wainwright has been placed on the injured list because of a contact tracing issue. So he is on the Covid list as a precaution. He was not at the ballpark today and did not travel to Pittsburgh," Cusumano Tweeted.
The Cardinals were one of the first teams in baseball to reach the 85% vaccination threshold, and have been allowed to adopt relaxed protocols.
Wainwright, 39, is the oldest player in the National League and in his 16th season with the Cardinals. Wainwright is 0-3 with a 4.08 ERA this season. He took the loss in a complete game showing against the Phillies last time out.