Cardinals batting order getting comfortable with Edman and Goldschmidt at the top

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Weather: 81 degrees, clear

Result: Cardinals 4, Astros 4 (tie)

There is nothing a starting pitcher likes more in an away game than having the lead before he throws his first pitch.

It happened for Adam Wainwright on Wednesday night – something he thinks could be repeated often by the Cardinals during the regular season.

Tommy Edman led off the game with a single, followed by a home run by Paul Goldschmidt that immediately staked Wainwright and the Cardinals to a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals have not settled on a batting order for the regular season, but seem to like the idea of having Edman first, Goldschmidt second and Nolan Arenado third, although Arenado had the night off on Wednesday night.

“Today was a great example of what we can make happen during the season,” Edman said. “All of a sudden we’re up 2-0 two batters into the game. Hopefully if all goes well thee will be a lot of situations like that this year. Then with Nolan hitting behind him it could be 3-0.

“With those two guys hitting behind me, whether it’s 2-3 or 3-4, I know the more times I get on base obviously the better.”

Manager Mike Shildt said he likes the look of hitting Goldschmidt second, something he never did last year – but then he didn’t have Arenado to hit behind him. Goldschmidt did hit second in 55 games in 2019.

“I’m liking what we see there,” Shildt said. “We still have 10 games left before we break camp, but I think it’s a positive look.”

Wainwright likes what he has seen from the top of the order as well this spring, not just in Wednesday night’s game.

“Seeing what Tommy Edman is doing is really exciting and that’s not even counting what Paul Goldschmidt is doing,” said Wainwright. “We have a pretty dynamic lineup if guys get going. I’m hoping Nolan brings over that infectious hitting that Colorado can get over there in Denver sometimes where the wheels just don’t stop turning.

“You go into a game with a game plan and it never entails the first guy getting on base. All of a sudden you find yourself in the stretch right away and that can complicate a lot of things.”

Here is how Wednesday night’s game broke down:

High: Edman was 3-of-3, beating the shift twice, and stole a base, but also was picked off second. The three hits raised his spring average to .417.

Low: Yadier Molina grounded into two double plays, something he has done only six times in more than 2,000 regular-season games in his career, the last time coming in 2009.

At the plate: Goldschmidt’s homer was his first of the spring and came after he homered twice in the Cardinals simulated game on Tuesday … Paul DeJong also singled in the first, just his third hit of the spring, but the Cardinals had only four more hits the rest of the game … Matt Carpenter was 0-of-2 but reached base twice on a walk and a Houston error … The Cardinals, aided by a Houston error, scored the tying and go-ahead run in the eighth, getting a double by Max Moroff and a sacrifice fly Austin Dean in the inning … They were 0-of-10 with runners in scoring position on the night.

On the mound: After three perfect innings, Adam Wainwright allowed more hits (3) in the fourth than he had allowed (2) in his first 12 innings this spring. The hits led to one run, but Wainwright was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam. Wainwright also gave up a home run to Jose Altuve in the fifth – Altuve has four of the seven hits Wainwright has allowed this spring … Jordan Hicks struggled with his control in his second appearance, walking two and hitting a batter while recording two outs. His own fielding error led to an unearned run. Hicks threw 21 pitches against six hitters, one less than he threw to one hitter in his first game on Sunday … Jake Woodford gave up a home run in the eighth that tied the game 4-4 … Kodi Whitley pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Worth noting: The Cardinals used what well could be their opening day lineup on April 1 in Cincinnati with the exception of Carpenter playing third instead of Arenado. Arenado had a regular day off, according to Shildt, after getting five at-bats in the simulated camp game on Tuesday … The error by Hicks was the first committed by the Cardinals in their last six games … Tyler O’Neill also stole his first base of the spring, but the Cardinals had two runners picked off, Edmans at second and Dylan Carlson at third.

Up next: Daniel Ponce de Leon, trying to secure a spot in the rotation to open the year if Kwang Hyun Kim is not ready to pitch, will get the start on Thursday night against the Marlins.

