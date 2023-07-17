Nolan Arenado drives in 4, Miles Mikolas solid as Cardinals beat skidding Marlins 6-4

The win over the Marlins on Monday night was their third in a row, all of which came in games when they scored at least six runs and recorded 11 or more hits.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have been waiting all season to put together three offensive games in a row like they have done in their last three games.

The win over the Marlins on Monday night at Busch Stadium was their third in a row, all of which came in games when they scored at least six runs and recorded 11 or more hits.

It turns out they have actually been waiting for four years to have a streak like that, not just the first half of this season.

The last time the Cardinals enjoyed that kind of offensive display was from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019 when they scored a combined 29 runs on 38 hits. In these last three games, they have a combined 23 runs on 41 hits.

Here is how Monday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: The offense was led by Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson, who was in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. Carlson had a double, single and reached on a walk, scoring all three times he was on base, and he also drove in a run … Arenado drove in four runs with a single, sacrifice fly and a two-run double in the sixth … The three runs in the sixth came on four consecutive two-out hits, starting with a pinch-hit double from Nolan Gorman.

On the mound: Miles Mikolas worked six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Two of the three runs came on solo home runs … Ryan Tepera, signed as a free agent before the game and added to the roster, made his Cardinals debut in the seventh and gave up one run when he allowed a one-out single before hitting a batter, allowing another hit and issuing a walk that loaded the bases with two outs. Giovanny Gallegos got out of the jam with a ground ball … The Marlins also threatened against Jordan Hicks in the ninth, getting three hits in the inning, but a double play and another ground out got him out of the inning.

Key stat: With the Cardinals talking about adding pitching at the trading deadline in two weeks, the win by Mikolas gave their top three starters – Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty – a combined 6-0 record in nine starts this month. Flaherty is 3-0, Mikolas 2-0 and Montgomery 1-0.

Worth noting: To make room for the addition of Tepera, the Cardinals designated Genesis Cabrera for assignment. They now have seven days to try to trade Cabrera and if no deal is made he can either become a free agent or accept an outright assignment to Memphis … Tepera had been pitching in Triple A since he was released by the Angels in May … The Cardinals are expected to make another roster move before Tuesday night’s game to activate outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who hasn’t appeared in a major-league game since May 5 because of a sore back. He went 6-of-26 in eight games on a rehab assignment for Memphis with one extra-base hit, a double.