Wednesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 10, Royals 3 (game two)

By Rob Rains

The Cardinals were Homer happy on Wednesday night in the second half of their day-night doubleheader against the Royals at Busch Stadium.

They were certainly happy to see Homer Bailey starting for the Royals, who has struggled against the Cardinals for years, and that didn’t change on this night.

Marcell Ozuna launched a three-run homer off Bailey in the first inning, and Matt Carpenter followed with a two-run blast in the second that sent the Cardinals to the win and a split of the doubleheader.

The homers were the 25th and 26th the Cardinals have hit off Bailey, the former Reds pitcher, in 28 career starts. It’s the most homers he has allowed against one opponent. Bailey fell to 0-6 in his last eight starts against the Cardinals, whom he last defeated in 2014.

Dexter Fowler added the third homer of the night for the Cardinals in the sixth and Kolten Wong capped the game with a three-run blast in the seventh. The four homers tied the most the Cardinals have hit in a game against the Royals; they previously did it in games in 2003 and 2006.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: It was the second time this season the Cardinals have homered in both the first and second innings. They also did it on May 12 against the Pirates … The four homers equaled the most they have hit in a game this season but was the first time they have done it at home … Ozuna also doubled and scored on a single by Yadier Molina in the seventh, the only RBI that did not come on a home run … Molina also stole his fourth base of the season … Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt each struck out three times … Lane Thomas, called up from Memphis to be the 26th man for the doubleheader, played the last two innings in right field but did not come up to bat.

On the mound: Adam Wainwright got the win after getting through five innings, even though it took 103 pitches. He allowed the three Kansas City runs on six hits … John Gant, Andrew Miller, Carlos Martinez and John Brebbia combined to cover the final four innings, allowing only two hits … The Cardinals still do not have a save during the month of May, and their streak of 20 consecutive games without a save is their longest since a 28-game streak in 2000. The team record for most consecutive games without a save is 38, set in 1972.

Key stat: With five RBIs in the doubleheader, Ozuna increased his season total to 45 in 47 games (49 for the team). He is tied with the Pirates’ Josh Bell for the most in the NL, one more than the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger. According to researcher Tom Orf, the only Cardinals with more RBIs 50 games into a season in the past 20 years were Albert Pujols, 61 in 2006; Scott Rolen, 53 in 2004; Pujols with 51 in 2001, and Mark McGwire with 47 in 2000.

Worth noting: Ozuna was the first Cardinal to have two or more RBIs in both games of a doubleheader since Jedd Gyorko did it on July 20, 2016 … Playing for Memphis on Wednesday night at Nashville, Tyler O’Neill hit his eighth homer in 15 games … Also at Memphis, Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. He walked three and struck out six … After a group of Blues players attended Wednesday’s day game, several more were on hand on Wednesday night, led by Ryan O’Reilly.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals will have their third day off of the week (thanks to Tuesday night’s rainout) on Thursday before the Braves come to town for a three-game series beginning on Friday night.

