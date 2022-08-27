Cabrera allows 6 hits in Cards' 11-4 loss to Braves

Most of the damage was done against Genesis Cabrera, who allowed six hits and a walk, giving up five runs in one inning, plus allowing one inherited runner to score.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals needed relief on Friday night – and couldn’t get it.

The situation even reached the point where Andrew Knizner made his first pitching appearance to record the final two outs in the ninth inning.

Before that the Braves blew open a game they had led just 2-1 in the fourth inning, scoring nine runs in the final four innings in defeating the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Most of the damage was done against Genesis Cabrera, who allowed six hits and a walk, giving up five runs in one inning, plus allowing one inherited runner to score.

Despite the loss the Cardinals remained 6 games ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central after the Cubs beat Milwaukee in 10 innings on Friday night.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals only run through the first eight innings came on a hit batter, a stolen base, an infield single and a double play grounder as they went 0-of-5 with runners in scoring position … They scored three runs in the ninth on a two-run homer by Tyler O’Neill and an RBI single by Brendan Donovan.

On the mound: Jose Quintana was charged with four runs, but two were unearned because of a throwing error by Nolan Gorman and the other two scored after he left the game and Andre Pallante allowed the two inherited runners to score in the sixth … Pallante allowed another run in the inning … In the eighth, Cabrera allowed a runner he inherited from Chris Stratton to score and gave up five runs of his own, getting one of his three outs when Lars Nootbaar threw out a runner at the plate … Knizner retired two of the three hitters he faced.

Key stat: Cabrera has not recorded a strike out from any of the last 42 batters he has faced, dating back to July 30. In his eight appearances in August he has allowed 11 runs in eight innings.

Worth noting: Jack Flaherty worked 5 1/3 innings in his rehab start for Memphis on Friday night, giving up one run on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He threw 85 pitches. He is eligible to return to the Cardinals from the 60-day injured list and could rejoin the rotation as soon as Wednesday … Ryan Helsley rejoined the Cardinals on Friday and Juan Yepez was recalled from Memphis. Nolan Arenado was placed on paternity leave and Packy Naughton was optioned to Memphis …Steven Matz will throw a bullpen session on Saturday as he is being prepped to return from the injured list as a reliever.