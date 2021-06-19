Cardinals-Braves postponed Saturday; they'll play two 7-inning games Sunday

The day-night doubleheader keeps the nightcap as ESPN's national Sunday Night Baseball game.

ATLANTA — The Cardinals' game Saturday against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park was postponed because of bad weather, the teams announced about five hours before scheduled first pitch. The teams will play a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

Game 1 will start at 1:10 p.m., with Adam Wainwright (4-5) going up against Bryse Wilson (2-2). Game 2 will start at 6:08 p.m., with Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4) opposing fellow left-hander Drew Smyly (3-3). The second game will air on ESPN as the scheduled Sunday Night Baseball game.

The Braves have won the first two games of the series against the Cardinals, 4-0 on Thursday and 9-1 Friday.