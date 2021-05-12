How to watch Thursday's Cardinals game on YouTube

You won't be able to find Thursday's game against the Brewers on TV. Here's how to watch on YouTube

MILWAUKEE — If you're hoping to sit down and watch the Cardinals take on the Brewers in the typical fashion on Thursday, you're out of luck.

The game will be shown exclusively on YouTube, not on Bally Sports Midwest or any other cable channel.

The series finale between the Cardinals and Brewers is set to get underway at 12:30, central time on Thursday from American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Here's how you can watch:

The game is being featured as MLB's "Game of the Week Live" on the MLB YouTube channel. You can click here for a link to the stream. The link has also been embedded in this story.

MLB said the stream will include live game commentary from the Brewers, Cardinals, MLB and YouTube creators.

If you click on the link before the game goes live, you can set a reminder on where and how to tune in when it does begin on Thursday afternoon.

The game will still be broadcast over the radio on KMOX 1120 in St. Louis.

It's set to be a battle of two aces with Jack Flaherty for the Cardinals and Corbin Burnes for the Brewers set for starting pitching duties.