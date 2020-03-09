Cardinals can't capitalize in 9th, Reds walk it off in bottom half to avoid sweep

Brad Miller hit another home run, but the Cardinals couldn't finish off the sweep in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Cardinals couldn't finish off a series sweep against the Reds on Wednesday. Cincinnati managed to escape with a walk-of 4-3 victory over St. Louis.

Rookie Johan Oviedo pitched well for the Cardinals, going 4.2 innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out five Reds.

The Cardinals jumped on top early thanks to yet another Brad Miller home run.

The rest of the game was back-and-forth, with the Cardinals scoring runs on a Yadier Molina solo home run and a Kolten Wong RBI double.

The Reds tied the game at three in the fifth on a Tucker Barnhart home run, and that's where it would stay until the ninth.

The Cardinals had the bases loaded in the ninth inning with a chance to take the lead, but Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas both struck out to end the threat.

In the ninth, Giovanny Gallegos walked two Reds, and then veteran Joey Votto deposited a pitch into right field to score the winning run. The Reds won 4-3 to avoid the sweep.

The Cardinals are now 14-14 on the season, and will head to Chicago for a weekend series against the Cubs.