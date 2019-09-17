ST. LOUIS — They didn’t even wear them during the game, but the St. Louis Blues-inspired jerseys worn by the Cardinals last week caught the eyes of thousands of fans—and now, several lucky people will be able to own them.

Cardinals Care, the charitable foundation of the Redbirds, announced it’s auctioning off the Blues-themed batting practice jerseys. They were worn by the players and coaching staff on Friday, Sept. 13 ahead of the team’s Blues Theme Night.

The online auction is live now and continues through Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7:59 p.m. St. Louis time. Forty-six jerseys are available for bidders.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Cardinals Care in their mission to help kids throughout the St. Louis area.

Those looking to bid on the rare jerseys—which you won’t find in the team store or online—can do so by visiting cardinals.com/community.

St. Louis Cardinals These jerseys are AWESOME! Get one 👉 https://atmlb.com/31py7WM.

These are the jerseys available in the auction:

Jeff Albert

Randy Arozarena

Harrison Bader

John Brebbia

Genesis Cabrera

Matt Carpenter

Stubby Clapp

Paul DeJong

Tommy Edman

Bryan Eversgerd

Jack Flaherty

Dexter Fowler

Giovanny Gallegos

John Gant

Paul Goldschmidt

Ryan Helsley

Jordan Hicks

Dakota Hudson

Jobel Jimenez

Andrew Knizner

Dominic Leone

Mike Maddux

Ollie Marmol

Carlos Martinez

Jose Martinez

Mike Mayers

Willie McGee

Miles Mikolas

Andrew Miller

Yadier Molina

Yairo Munoz

Tyler O'Neill

Marcell Ozuna

Jamie Pogue

Daniel Ponce de Leon

Rangel Ravelo

Mike Shildt

Edmundo Sosa

Kleininger Teran

Lane Thomas

Michael Wacha

Adam Wainwright

Pop Warner

Tyler Webb

Matt Wieters

Kolten Wong

