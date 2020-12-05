Cardinals Care donates more than $150,000 in grant money to local youth groups

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the recipients for their 2020 spring grant cycle.
Cardinals Care, the team's charitable initiative, are giving out $150,000 to 70 St. Louis area nonprofits that support local kids.
The organization said the grants will be used to fund tangible items, one-time capital expenses and special supplies or purchases that directly benefit kids.
Some of the 2020 spring grant recipients include:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois
- Covenant House Missouri
- Lift For Life Gym
- Saint Louis Public Schools
- The St. Louis Children's Choirs
- The Fit and Food Connection
- Triad Athletic Booster Club
To view the entire list of organizations receiving grant money from the Cardinals, click here.
If you'd like more information on applying for a Cardinals Care grant, click here.
More Cardinals News
