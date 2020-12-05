Cardinals Care donates more than $150,000 in grant money to local youth groups

Cardinals Care is awarding grants to 70 local nonprofit groups that help area kids

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the recipients for their 2020 spring grant cycle.

Cardinals Care, the team's charitable initiative, are giving out $150,000 to 70 St. Louis area nonprofits that support local kids.

The organization said the grants will be used to fund tangible items, one-time capital expenses and special supplies or purchases that directly benefit kids.

Some of the 2020 spring grant recipients include:

- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

- Covenant House Missouri

- Lift For Life Gym

- Saint Louis Public Schools

- The St. Louis Children's Choirs

- The Fit and Food Connection

- Triad Athletic Booster Club

To view the entire list of organizations receiving grant money from the Cardinals, click here.

If you'd like more information on applying for a Cardinals Care grant, click here.