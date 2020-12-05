x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

stl-cardinals

Cardinals Care donates more than $150,000 in grant money to local youth groups

Cardinals Care is awarding grants to 70 local nonprofit groups that help area kids
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the recipients for their 2020 spring grant cycle.

Cardinals Care, the team's charitable initiative, are giving out $150,000 to 70 St. Louis area nonprofits that support local kids.

The organization said the grants will be used to fund tangible items, one-time capital expenses and special supplies or purchases that directly benefit kids.

Some of the 2020 spring grant recipients include:

- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

- Covenant House Missouri

- Lift For Life Gym

- Saint Louis Public Schools

- The St. Louis Children's Choirs

- The Fit and Food Connection

- Triad Athletic Booster Club

To view the entire list of organizations receiving grant money from the Cardinals, click here.

If you'd like more information on applying for a Cardinals Care grant, click here.

More Cardinals News

RELATED: Opinion | Will MLB's return plan work? Will it be safe?

RELATED: MLB owners reportedly approve proposal to start season around July 4th

RELATED: Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for coronavirus antibodies

RELATED: 'Right now there's a lot of optimism' | Cardinals' President John Mozeliak talks about resuming baseball in 2020

RELATED: The Cardinals' double play duo is still getting work in together with baseball on hold

RELATED: MLB proposes plan to resume season by early July

RELATED: Cardinals announce refunds for April and May games canceled because of COVID-19

RELATED: Wait 'til next year | Cooperstown cancels 2020 hall of fame induction weekend