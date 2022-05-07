Cardinals celebrate Molina and Wainwright's careers with $4.50 tickets

The "Best Buds" two-day ticket flash sale will be for Monday-Thursday home games starting with next week's Phillies and Dodgers games.

ST. LOUIS — Waiting for the perfect time to catch a St. Louis Cardinals game? How about for $4.50 a ticket? The Cardinals, along with Budweiser, announced a "Best Buds" two-day ticket flash sale.

The sale, celebrating the careers of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, starts Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m. and runs through Friday, July 8, at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets are $4.50 each and will be for the remaining Monday-Thursday home games starting with next week's Phillies and Dodgers games, a press release from the Cardinals said. That includes games against the Cubs, Brewers, Rockies, Nationals and Reds.

The tickets will be for Loge, Pavilion and Terrace seats. You can get up to eight tickets per person, per game, according to the release.

You can get them at cardinals.com or call 314-345-9000.

Molina and Wainwright this season are looking to break the all-time MLB record for starts at a battery. This season they're now tied for second place with 316 starts. They need just nine more starts together to break the record.

Wainwright and Molina have been teammates since the 2005 season, when Wainwright made his MLB debut. Wainwright made his first start on April 6, 2007.

Molina said 2022 will be his final season in the majors. Wainwright has left the door open to continue pitching.