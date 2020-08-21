Here's who was 'sitting' in the stands at Busch Stadium

When the Cards took on the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Thursday night, we spotted some high-profile fans in the crowd…

ST. LOUIS — Although there will be no fans at Busch Stadium for St. Louis Cardinals games this season – there will still be some familiar faces in the stands.

Earlier this week, the Cardinals announced its "CardBOARD Nation" program. Through the program, fans can submit photos on the team’s website and have a cardboard cutout of themselves placed in the stadium stands.

When the Cards took on the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Thursday night, we spotted some high-profile fans in the crowd.

NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace was among the faces of cardboard cutouts. He shared a photo of his cutout on Twitter.

"I was there to see it all... LOL.. In Spirit.. eXciting comeback and WIN for our @Cardinals," Wallace tweeted.

In the photo, Wallace is seen "sitting" right in between to Cardinals legends: Hall of Famers Bruce Sutter and Tony La Russa.

La Russa was accompanied by several former Cardinals players including Ozzie Smith, Jason Isringhausen, David Eckstein, Al Hrabosky, Brian Jordan and Chris Carpenter.

St. Louis native Andy Cohen was also spotted in the crowd. He was sitting right behind Nelly, Ellie Kemper and, of course, Jon Hamm.

Hey look, our friend @Andy is at the game tonight! pic.twitter.com/6Bt8fzv05h — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2020

Several St. Louis Blues players also stopped by to cheer on the Cards, including Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Jordan Binnington, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. Louie, the team's mascot, was also seen in the crowd.

And a few little Redbirds were there to "root, root, root for the Cardinals", cheering on their dads!

Each cutout costs $70 plus shipping for the general public or $50 plus shipping for season ticket holders. Proceeds will benefit Cardinals Care, the team's charity that benefits local kids. After the season is over, the cutouts will be mailed to fans.