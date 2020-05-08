Cardinals cleared for travel and return to field, will leave Milwaukee Wednesday

The Cardinals are cleared to head back to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced Tuesday night that the team had received permission to return to St. Louis.

Major League Baseball has cleared the team for travel and a return to the field after more coronavirus test results came back Tuesday night.

Mozeliak said the Cardinals plan on leaving Milwaukee around 11 a.m. Wednesday, practicing in St. Louis the next two days and playing the Cubs this weekend at Busch Stadium.

Thirteen members of the Cardinals organization tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. The team has been quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel since Friday.

There were six players and seven staff members who tested positive for the virus.

Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez and Edmundo Sosa elected to have their names made public as positive tests. One player did not give consent for his name to be released.

The players and staff who tested positive have been sent back home to St. Louis over the past few days.