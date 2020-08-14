Cardinals coach, team hall of famer Willie McGee opts out for remainder of 2020 season

The Cardinals are planning a return to the field, but they'll be without one of their most popular coaches

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are preparing to resume their season on Saturday following a more than two week COVID-19 hiatus. But when they take the field, they'll be without one of their most beloved and recognizable coaches.

5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano has confirmed coach Willie McGee is opting out for of the rest of the 2020 season for precautionary reasons.

McGee, 61, is a member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, and one of the most popular players in the history of the franchise.The former outfielder played for the Cardinals for 13 seasons, winning a World Series in his rookie year of 1982, and an MVP Award in 1985.

McGee has been with the team in a coaching capacity since 2018, focusing on the outfield, baserunning and hitting. He was a special assistant to the general manager before moving back onto the field.

The Cardinals are planning on resuming their season on Saturday in a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on the road. The team has had 10 players and 8 staff members test positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, and have not played a game since July 29.

At this time, Jordan Hicks remains the only player for the Cardinals to opt out for 2020, which he did at the beginning of the season. Hicks has diabetes, and is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak did say that long time Cardinals coach Jose Oquendo would be rejoining the big league club in Chicago. Oquendo had been working with the Cardinals' satellite camp in Springfield. He is expected to resume his duties as third base coach.