Cardinals launch 'Coaches Who Care' contest

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced the launch of the “Coaches Who Care” contest.

The Cardinals created the contest to thank and celebrate deserving coaches for the positive impact they have had on the kids they coach in youth softball and baseball.

“The pandemic has changed the way that communities come together,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “Sports practices and games have been cancelled, but coaches have stepped-up and shifted their normal routines to continue to provide opportunity for the children they coach. We’re thrilled to partner with Nike to recognize the youth baseball and softball coaches who go above and beyond.”

Fans can nominate a coach who has had a positive impact through sportsmanship, leadership and/or character building by clicking here.

Nominations should be no more than 500 words and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13. Winners will be selected and contacted by Sept. 25 and will receive a goody bag and the opportunity to take part in a Zoom meet and great with a Cardinals alumnus.

For more information, click here or email coacheswhocare@cardinals.com.