Cardinals score final 5 runs for comeback win over Marlins, 5-3

ST. LOUIS — There are several players on the Cardinals deserving of All-Star consideration, including MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt, but another stated his case again on Tuesday night.

Ryan Helsley closed out the win over the Marlins by striking out the side in the ninth, the latest outing in what has been a spectacular start to the season.

Helsley lowered his ERA to 0.30, having allowed only one earned run in 29 2/3 innings while recording 42 strikeouts.

The Cardinals were able to hand Helsley a two-run lead by scoring four runs in the fifth as they wiped out a 3-0 Miami lead.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals had six hits in the four-run fifth. They trailed 3-1 going into the inning. Edmundo Sosa’s triple drove in Brendan Donovan, who had singled, and Sosa scoring the tying run on a single by Tommy Edman. Edman stole second and scored on a double by Dylan Carlson. Goldschmidt’s single drove in Carlson to cap the inning … The Cardinals had only two more hits the rest of the game … One of the hits was a single by Albert Pujols in the eighth inning, who was making his first start in six games … Carlson has a double in each of the last four games.

On the mound: The rally bailed out starter Dakota Hudson, who allowed all three Marlins runs in the second. Hudson, who has battled control issues all season, walked only one but was lifted after that walk, leading off the sixth inning … Junior Fernandez got out of the inning with a double play and worked two perfect innings … Giovanny Gallegos pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth, before turning the game over to Helsley, who earned his sixth save.

Key stat: Helsley has faced 105 hitters this season and allowed only 17 of them to reach base, on eight hits and nine walks. Opponents are hitting just .083 against Helsley this season.

Worth noting: Steven Matz made his first rehab start for Memphis on Tuesday night and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, striking out three. He threw 28 pitches, 18 of them strikes … Jordan Hicks followed Matz to the mound and allowed one run in his inning of work. Hicks is scheduled to make another appearance in Wednesday night’s game.

Looking ahead: Andre Pallante will get the start on Wednesday night in the series finale and will be opposed by former Cardinal Sandy Alcantara, who has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season.