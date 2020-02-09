Miller drives in 7, hits two home runs as Cardinals crush Reds 16-2

The Cardinals poured it on against the Reds Tuesday night with 23 hits in the victory

CINCINNATI — The Cardinals scored seven runs in their series opening win over the Reds on Monday. They decided to more than double that against the Reds in Game 2 of the series.

The Cardinals crushed the Reds 16-2 while slugging 23 hits on Tuesday. That ties a franchise record for most hits against the Reds since 1901, according to the Cardinals broadcast.

St. Louis jumped out to the lead with eight runs in the first two innings, and batted around in the opening frame against Reds starter Sonny Gray.

Eleven different players had hits for the Cardinals in the win.

Kolten Wong had four hits and four runs scored. Tommy Edman and Yadier Molina had three hits.

But it was Brad Miller who was the star once again. Miller had four hits, two home runs, a double and seven RBI.

Kwang-Hyun Kim was superb on the mound once again, going five innings allowing just three hits, two walks and striking out four while blanking Cincinnati while he was on the hill.