Cardinals game postponed Friday after another player tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will not return to the field Friday night as planned due to another positive COVID-19 test, 5 On Your Side has confirmed.

An additional player has tested positive, bringing the total to eight players and six staff members who have the virus.

Major League Baseball released the following statement about the Cardinals-Cubs game Friday:

"Following an additional positive test for COVID-19 by a St. Louis Cardinals player, tonight’s scheduled game between the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available."

A makeup date has not been determined.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is planning to address the latest setback at about 5 p.m. Friday. 5 On Your Side is planning to share that virtual news conference live when it happens.

The matchup between the Cards and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium was supposed to be the first game the Redbirds have played since July 29.

Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers were postponed after 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals traveled back to St. Louis Wednesday after spending five days quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel. And the team has made several roster moves to account for the seven players who tested positive.

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced how they're making up the six games they missed.

The Cardinals will make up their series with the Milwaukee Brewers, which was originally supposed to be played in Milwaukee on Jul. 31-Aug. 2, as three doubleheaders. Those doubleheaders will come on days the two teams were already scheduled to play later in the season. The dates are Sept. 14 and Sept. 16 in Milwaukee, and Sept. 25 in St. Louis, with the Brewers serving as the home team for the first game.

Friday's game was supposed to start at 7:15. No details have been released about the rest of the weekend series.

The Cardinals were set to resume their schedule, with Friday's game being the first of 20 in a row.