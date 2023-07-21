Looking for Friday's Cardinals game? Here's how to watch on Apple TV+

Looking for the St. Louis Cardinals game? Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHICAGO — Looking for the St. Louis Cardinals game? Friday's game will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

The Cardinals will face the Chicago Cubs at 1:20 p.m. CT on Friday, July 21, at Wrigley Field This will be the second game of a four-game series between the teams.

The game will be exclusively streamed on Apple TV+, not on the usual Bally Sports Midwest broadcast.

Apple and MLB are continuing their partnership to host "Friday Night Baseball" on Apple TV+. It is a weekly doubleheader with live pre-and postgame shows on Friday nights.

An Apple TV+ subscription is required to view live games, fans who don't have a subscription can get two months free if they sign up before July 7. Click here to sign up.

How to Watch

Fans will be able to access “Friday Night Baseball” from the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. To access “Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+, fans will need to follow these steps:

Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,

OR

From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),

OR

Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

Find more information about tonight's Cardinals game and how to stream on Apple TV+ here.

The Cardinals beat the Cubs 7-2 in Thursday night's matchup. Jordan Walker also became only the second Cardinals rookie in history to hit a home run in his first game at Wrigley, joining Ken Boyer, who did it in his debut in 1955.