Rain postpones Wednesday's Cardinals game, doubleheader against Cubs set for Thursday

The Cardinals and Cubs will play a split doubleheader on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will take a page from legendary Chicago Cub Ernie Banks, and "play two" on Thursday.

Heavy rains postponed the Cardinals' Wednesday night game against the Cubs at Busch Stadium.

Thursday's games will be a split doubleheader, with Wednesday's game rescheduled for 12:15 p.m., and the original Thursday game still slated for a 6:45 p.m. start time.

Tickets for Wednesday's game will be valid for Thursday's 12:15 game.

The Cardinals took the series opener against the Cubs on Tuesday, shutting out Chicago 6-0 on the back of a stellar outing from starter Adam Wainwright.

Miles Mikolas is on deck to start Game 1 of the Thursday doubleheader, with newly-acquired starter Jose Quintana set to make his Cardinals debut in Game 2.

Quintana was acquired along with reliever Chris Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for pitcher Johan Oviedo and infield prospect Malcom Nunez.

The other big addition for the Cardinals at the deadline, lefty starter Jordan Montgomery, is expected to get the start on Saturday against his former team, the New York Yankees.

The Cardinals acquired Montgomery from the Yankees in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader.