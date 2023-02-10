Former Cardinals broadcaster pleads guilty to DWI charge

The 48-year-old was charged in early December with his third DWI since 2010.

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Thursday to a DWI charge.

Prosecutors charged McLaughlin, 48, in early December as a persistent offender with one count of driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of failing to drive within a single lane.

The Creve Coeur Police Department said it received two calls about a suspected drunk driver in a white sedan. An officer found the reported car heading east on Ladue Road before taking Interstate 270 northbound.

The officer noticed the car failing to stay in its lane, so the officer pulled the car over and "discovered several clues to indicate the driver was impaired." Based on the result of a field sobriety test, he took McLaughlin into custody on suspicion of DWI.

McLaughlin pleaded guilty to both charges on Thursday, according to court documents.

McLaughlin and Bally Sports Midwest announced in mid-December that he would be stepping away from broadcasting after the charges came to light.

He was previously charged and pleaded guilty to two DWIs, one in 2010 and one in 2011.

In 2010, McLaughlin was sentenced to two years of probation and in 2011 was sentenced to a suspended, 90-day sentence.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest announced their new play-by-play broadcaster, Chip Caray, in January.