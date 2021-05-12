'You ruined my life in high school!' | David Freese gets heckled on daily walk in Texas

It appears that Rangers fans haven't forgotten about Freese's World Series heroics

AUSTIN, Texas — In St. Louis, we'll never forget hometown hero David Freese's heroics in the 2011 World Series. It looks like they haven't forgotten in Texas, either.

Freese, now retired from baseball, lives in the Austin, Texas, area. On Wednesday he shared an encounter with a Rangers fan who was all too eager to give the World Series hero a hard time.

"Thought my daily walk couldn’t get any better then this guy drives by, stops in the road and goes “Hey you David Freese... you ruined my life in high school. Go Rangers!!” then drives off. Texas does have its perks #11in11," Freese wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Freese is responsible for two of the most memorable moments in Cardinals, and baseball history in the 2011 World Series.

Down to his final strike in the ninth inning of Game 6 with a World Series defeat a pitch away, he hit a game-tying triple off Rangers closer Neftali Feliz. Then in the 11th inning, Freese sent a ball over the center-field wall for the walk-off win. The Cardinals went on to win Game 7 and the series. Freese was named the World Series MVP, hitting .348 with a home run and seven RBI in the series.

Freese played eight more years in the Majors after that magic moment, spending two more years in St. Louis before playing for the Angels, Pirates and Dodgers. Freese announced his retirement after the 2019 season.

In his last game at Busch Stadium as a player for the Dodgers in 2019, Freese hit a home run off former teammate Michael Wacha.