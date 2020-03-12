Cardinals decline to tender contracts to Brebbia, Ravelo as pair becomes free agents

Brebbia missed the entire 2020 season for the Cardinals after undergoing Tommy John surgery

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday was the MLB deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, and the Cardinals opted not to sign pitcher John Brebbia and first baseman Rangel Ravelo to new deals.

The Cardinals announced the decision on Twitter shortly after the 7 p.m. deadline had passed.

Brebbia has appeared in 161 games in three seasons with the Cardinals and holds a 3.14 ERA with the club. He did not pitch at all in 2020 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

A utility player and pinch-hitter, Ravelo has just 74 at-bats with the Cardinals, hitting .189 with three home runs.

Brebbia and Ravelo are now free agents.

We have tendered 2021 contracts to 29 of the 31 unsigned players on our 40-man roster, while declining to tender contracts to RHP John Brebbia and 1B/OF Rangel Ravelo.



Our 40-man Major League roster currently stands at 37. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 3, 2020

The Cardinals said they had tendered contracts for 2021 to 29 of the 31 unsigned players on the 40-man roster, with Brebbia and Ravelo as the only exceptions.

Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Harrison Bader, John Gant and Alex Reyes were also arbitration-eligible. The Cardinals' Major League roster currently stands at 37.